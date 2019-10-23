MILLERS CREEK — After a loss on the road against East Wilkes on Monday, Oct. 14, the Lady Huskies volleyball team was on the road again to face West Wilkes Thursday, Oct. 17.
Despite a concerted effort to redeem themselves after losing to the Lady Blackhawks (19-0) in their first encounter on Sept. 24, the Lady Huskies (12-8) were once again defeated by West Wilkes in straight sets by scores of 11-25, 16-25 and 14-25.
Junior Bella Powers led the team in kills for the match with a total of 6 kills, followed closely behind by senior Abby Aldridge with 5 kills. Powers also led the team in blocks, securing two blocks against the Lady Blackhawks.
As the season nears its end, the Lady Huskies hold an overall record of 12-8 and a conference record of 6-7.
The team’s seniors were recognized Tuesday, Oct. 22, before the start of their match against Starmount. The Lady Huskies will then hit the road for the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs is set to begin Saturday, Oct. 26.
Ashe Post & Times will include coverage of the Lady Huskies’ Senior Night in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.