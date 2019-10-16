ELKIN — After winning 17 doubles matches during the regular season, it’s no surprise that Molly Rupard and Karoline Keith left the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference qualifier tournament with first-place medals around their necks.
The tournament, held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Elkin High School after being postponed due to rain, brought together four teams in the MVAC’s 2A division, allowing each player an opportunity to qualify for the regionals tournament at Salisbury High School, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18.
With a record of 17-2 overall for the season, Rupard and Keith entered the doubles tournament seeded at No. 1, pitted against a duo from Wilkes Central. After winning the first match by scores of 6-0, 6-1, Rupard and Keith turned around to defeat their next opponents from West Wilkes by scores of 6-4, 6-4 — ultimately allowing them the chance to seize first place overall after defeating another duo from West Wilkes by scores of 6-2, 6-3.
In singles, the Lady Huskies also showed success, with Elizabeth Wallace finishing as a runner up for first place after being defeated in the final round of the tournament by an opponent from West Wilkes. Sarah Corley finished third overall in singles for the tournament.
Overall, six of the Lady Huskies made all-conference, including Wallace, Rupard, Keith, Corley, Leigh McKenzie and Hannah York. Four players also qualified for regionals, being Wallace, Corley, Rupard and Keith.
Next up for the Lady Huskies is the MVAC Regionals Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19, at Salisbury High School.
MVAC Qualifier Tournament Results
Singles
Albert (WW) vs. Wood (NW) — Albert, 6-0, 6-0
Corley (Ashe) vs. Barber (WC) — Corley, 6-1, 6-7, 7-5
Minton (WW) vs. Kearley (WC) — Minton, 6-2, 6-1
Gambill (NW) vs. Wallace (Ashe) — Wallace, 6-1, 6-3
Albert (WW) vs. Corley (Ashe) — Albert, 6-0, 6-0
Minton (WW) vs. Wallace (Ashe) — Wallace, 6-1, 6-2
Corley (Ashe) vs. Minton (WW) — Corley, 6-3, 6-0 (Third place)
Albert (WW) vs. Wallace (Ashe) — Albert, 6-4, 6-1 (Winner)
Doubles
Rupard/Keith (Ashe) vs. Vasquez/Langston (WC) — Rupard/Keith, 6-0, 6-1
Phillips/Stanley (WW) vs. Wilson/Billings (WW) — Phillips/Stanley, 6-4, 6-2
Curry/Waller (WC) vs. McKenzie/York (Ashe) — McKenzie/York, 6-4, 6-1
Johnson/Mahan (NW) vs. Miller/Church (WW) — Miller/Church
Rupard/Keith (Ashe) vs. Phillips/Stanley (WW) — Rupard/Keith, 6-4, 6-4
McKenzie/York (Ashe) vs. Miller/Church (WW) — Miller/Church, 6-3, 6-0
Phillips/Stanley (WW) vs. McKenzie/York (Ashe) — Phillips/Stanley, 7-5, 6-0
Rupard/Keith (Ashe) vs. Miller/Church (WW) — Rupard/Keith, 6-2, 6-3 (Winners)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.