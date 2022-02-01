WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls varsity basketball team hosted the Freedom Patriots on Jan. 31, securing a 50-41 win.
In the first quarter, Ashe trailed close behind Freedom throughout the eight minutes. Twins Jayden and Jordan Jones used superior teamwork as they aiding their teammates in double defense situations and made their way to the basket with every chance the got. At the end of the first, Freedom was ahead 12-10.
The second quarter saw an increase in Freedom’s lead, ending with 23-18 at halftime.
Going into the third, the stakes were raised as sophomore Paige Overcash battled her way to the net along with teammates Katie Woods, Macie Miller, Gwyneth Wood and Morgan Phipps.
With intensity rising, Wood kept her eye on the ball, grabbing it with every chance she got. Ashe led 32-31 going into the fourth quarter.
With only eight minutes left, the Huskies made their way to the top with 50-41 at the final buzzer.
Game Stats:
Jordan Jones — 13 points
Jayden Jones — 10 points
Paige Overcash — 7 points
Katie Woods — 7 points
Gwyneth Wood — 5 points
Morgan Phipps — 4 points
Skyler Vannoy — 2 points
Macie Miller — 2 points
The Huskies will take on Freedom again in an away game on Feb. 4.
