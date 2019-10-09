WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies tennis team’s regular season came to a close Thursday, Oct. 3, crushing Starmount with a 9-0 victory and honoring three seniors in their final season as a Lady Husky.
Before the start of the match against Starmount, Coach Larry Dix recognized the team’s captains, Karoline Keith, Sarah Corley and Brittney Rutherford, three seniors playing their final season with the Huskies tennis team.
“We appreciate all you’ve meant for the team,” Dix said.
Keith, who was unable to play during the 2018 season due to an injury, stepped up at the No. 3 seed throughout the season, and continued to put forth a strong effort during Thursday’s match, winning in straight sets by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
Corley, at the No. 4 seed, also dominated her opponent in her last regular season match, winning by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
The win marked the Lady Huskies’ 10th in the Mountain View Athletic Conference, currently sitting third in the conference behind East Wilkes and West Wilkes.
Ashe v. Starmount (9-0)
Singles
No. 1 — Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe) v. Caroline Wood, 6-1, 6-0. (W)
No. 2 — Molly Rupard (Ashe) v. Anna Serrano, 6-0, 6-0. (W)
No. 3 — Karoline Keith (Ashe) v. Elizabeth Solanzaro, 6-0, 6-1. (W)
No. 4 — Sarah Corley (Ashe) v. Megan Blevins, 6-0, 6-1. (W)
No. 5 — Leigh McKenzie (Ashe) v. Camryn Shore, 6-2, 6-1. (W)
No. 6 — Hannah York (Ashe) v. Adan Lakey, 6-1, 6-1. (W)
Doubles
Wallace/Corley v. Wood/Solanzaro, 8-3. (W)
Keith/Rupard v. Serrano/Shore, 8-1. (W)
McKenzie/York (Ashe) v. Blevins/Lakey, 8-4. (W)
Earlier in the week, the Lady Huskies traveled to West Wilkes Tuesday, Oct. 1, where they were defeated 3-6.
Dix said it was a close match in both singles and doubles, losing one to a tiebreaker and lasting close to four hours.
“We played hard on a very hot day, and I am very proud of my team,” Dix said.
Ashe v. West Wilkes (3-6)
Singles
No. 1 — Zoey Albert (W. Wilkes) v. Wallace, 6-3, 6-3. (L)
No. 2 — Elizabeth Minton (W. Wilkes) v. Rupard, 7-5, 6-3. (L)
No. 3 — Keith (Ashe) v. Cassidy Miller, 6-0, 6-0. (W)
No. 4 — Lizzie Church (W. Wilkes) v. Corley, 7-5, 6-2. (L)
No. 5 — Paige Phillips (W. Wilkes) v. McKenzie, 6-1, 6-2. (L)
No. 6 — York (Ashe) v. Kendall Stanley, 6-4, 6-4. (W)
Doubles
Albert/Minton v. Wallace/Corley, 9-8. (L)
Keith/Rupard v. Miller/Church, 8-6. (W)
Phillips/Stanley v. McKenzie/York, 8-4. (L)
Next up for the Lady Huskies is the MVAC qualifier tournament Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Elkin. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
