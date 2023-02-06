WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity girls basketball team took to their home court on Friday, Feb. 3 to square-off against the Freedom Patriots, earning a victorious win of 49-42.
The Lady Huskies are 5-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and currently rank third. Freedom stands at 3-5 and are ranked fifth.
The opening quarter was a whirlwind for the home team as they took on a tremendous lead. They rallied a total of 16 points in the first eight minutes, leaving Freedom behind to earn only four. Abby Sheets knocked in a pair of three-pointers back-to-back, Lexie Dawson and Ally Greer each earned a basket and a free-throw and Paige Overcash and Abby Eller secured a two-pointer each. By the end of the first, the Huskies led 16-4.
In the second quarter, the Patriots managed to out-shoot the Huskies, earning 15 points while Ashe gained six. Overcash secured two baskets followed by a basket from Dawson. Despite the point difference, the Lady Huskies remained on top with a 22-19 lead at the end of the first half.
Ashe pulled out 12 points in the third quarter, easily slipping by the Patriots who secured only eight. Dawson led the team with two baskets, Sheets gained a three-pointer, Overcash scored a basket and a free-throw and Abigail Jones and Greer each obtained a single foul shot. Victory was in sight for the home team as they led 34-27 by the end of the third.
The final quarter of the contest consisted of a number of fouls for the Huskies. Morgan Phipps successfully sunk-in five free-throws, Overcash gained two baskets, Greer earned a basket and a free-throw, Dawson obtained a two-pointer and Jones knocked-in a single foul shot, leaving the Huskies to total 15 points for the quarter. Freedom also totaled 15 points in the fourth, but it was not enough as Ashe left the court with a 49-42 win.
The Lady Huskies will host their final home game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. as they take on South Caldwell. Seniors will be recognized during the game for senior night.
