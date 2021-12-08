WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School Lady Huskies varsity basketball team fought for their current undefeated title as they triumphed over the North Wilkes Vikings Dec. 7, leaving the court with a 12 point win, 54-42.
Ashe (6-0) stepped back into their groove as they demolished the Vikings (2-4) as they continue to remain undefeated in the non-conference season.
The Huskies took dominance in the first quarter, finding a large lead, 17-4. Morgan Phipps managed a three-pointer and three two-pointers within the eight minute period. Skyler Vannoy knocked out three points total, Page Overcash and Jordan Jones gaining two each and Jayden Jones contributed one.
In the second quarter, Ashe took a 15 point lead easily. Chloe Hamm made her mark with a three-pointer only a few minutes in. With strong defense, well thought-out offensive plays and tight teamwork, the Huskies led 30-15.
The second half only saw more gains for the home team, leading 43-27 in the third and coming out in the fourth with a 54-42 win.
Game Stats
Morgan Phipps - 18 points
Paige Overash - 10 points
Skyler Vannoy - 9 points
Jordan Jones - 8 points
Chloe Hamm - 6 points
Katie Woods - 2 points
Jayden Jones - 1 point
ACHS will head to North Iredell on Dec. 16 for a non-conference game at 6:30 p.m.
