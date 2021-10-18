WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School JV volleyball team hosted the undefeated Watauga Pioneers on Oct. 18, leaving the visiting team to retain their unbeaten mark in a 2-0 win in the final conference game of the season.
The first set began with an intense round of rallies as both teams fought for points. The scores between the two stayed close as the ball rarely touched the ground. Ashe’s Zoey Krider and Libero Isabella Farmer dove for the ball along with their teammates, keeping the points alive.
However, Watauga pulled out a 25-19 win for the first set.
The second, much like the first, saw a game of back-and-forth between the rivals as the scoreboard displayed each teams similarities. Watauga managed a 25-18 win as they kept their undefeated streak.
