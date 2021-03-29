WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls softball team took a hard loss against the East Wilkes Cardinals on March 24. Following an outstanding win on March 23, 12-2 against North Wilkes, the Lady Huskies took defeat, 19-3.
In the first inning, outfielder Emmie Cheek made great catches resulting in outs for the Cardinals. However, they managed to score 4 runs before the Huskies made the switch.
The second inning saw an even greater score for the visiting team, Ashe only gaining one point through sophomore Adeline Bowers, trailing 11-1.
Cheek and Bowers gained the next points for the Huskies, making close runs from second and third base in the end of the second inning.
East Wilkes continued to gain points as their players ran with risks and hit with strength, leaving the Husky field 19-3.
The Lady Huskies will travel to Elkin on March 30, batting beginning at 6 p.m.
