WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls volleyball team took a hard loss, 3-1, against the Lincoln Charter Eagles in a non-conference game on Aug. 30.
In the first set, the Eagles took control quickly as their momentum out-weighed the hosting Huskies.
The score became 7-2 within the first few minutes of play, Ashe falling behind quickly. Husky Paige Overcash brought her team advantage in keeping the ball in play with quick saves and hard spikes along with teammate Emmi Cheek, but it was not enough as Lincoln Charter swiftly took the first set, 25-13.
The Huskies took back their home court in the second set as serves and spikes became more aggressive. With the cheering crowd, it wasn't hard for Ashe to take the lead. Both teams kept the ball in play for numerous rallies until the Eagles gave out and Ashe took the second set in a 25-19 win.
Junior Adeline Bowers carried her and her teammates to their second set victory by keeping her eye on the ball, making hard spikes and communicating with the Huskies.
The third set, much like the first, saw the Eagles come back quickly, not letting the crowd and rallying drag them down. The Catawba Shores 1A/2A team showed the newly reinstated 3A Husky team that they came to win. The third set ended in a close 25-18.
Finally, to round out the long match, Ashe took defeat 25-11, leaving the game with a 3-1 loss.
The Lady Huskies will host Alleghany on Sept. 1 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.