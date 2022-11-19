WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Nov. 18, the Ashe County High School girls varsity basketball team held their first home non-conference game of the season against the Mountain Heritage Cougars, taking a loss of 50-32.
The Lady Huskies are now 0-1 overall after their loss on Friday. Mountain Heritage, part of the 1A/2A Conference 42, are now 1-0.
In the first quarter, both teams got off to a slow start, neither gaining numbers on the board until well into the contest. Ashe's Paige Overcash, Kirklyn Hudler and Abby Sheets were the lone scorers for the quarter, knocking out seven points total for the home team. The Cougars were able to match their seven at the end of the first, leaving a tie on the court.
The second quarter issued a game of back-and-forth between the two with one team setting the ball through the net right after the other. Ashe gained many of their points through foul shots. Senior Husky Morgan Phipps knocked out a total of four foul shots plus a two-pointer. At the end of the second, Ashe led 19-18.
Mountain Heritage was able to tie the game again by the end of the third quarter and through the fourth, the visitors didn't look back as they took a large lead while the clock ticked down. Ashe knocked out nine points in the third and four in the final quarter while the Cougars tallied up a total of 32 to end the game.
The Huskies will host Avery on Wednesday, Nov. 23 with JV girls beginning at 4 p.m., followed by JV boys. Varsity girls are set to take the court at 6:30 p.m.
