BOONE — The ACHS varsity girls basketball team competed in their final regular season game on Friday, Feb. 10 at Watauga High School, leaving with a 55-46 loss against the Watauga Pioneers.
The Lady Huskies stand at 6-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and the Pioneers stand at 8-2.
The first quarter saw a tremendous performance from the Pioneers as they gained 19 points, leaving the Huskies to total only eight. Those eight points were scored on account of two baskets from Paige Overcash, a basket from Abby Sheets and two successful free-throws from Ally Greer. By the end of the first, Watauga led 19-8.
In the second quarter, Ashe was able to out-shoot the Pioneers 12-9. Lexie Dawson sunk-in a pair of baskets, Overcash earned a basket and a free-throw, Sheets knocked-in a three-pointer and Greer earned a single basket. With an eight-point game, Watauga led 28-20.
Both Ashe at Watauga were equal in the third quarter, each gaining 19 points during the eight minutes. Overcash earned two baskets and two free-throws, Sheets sunk-in another three-pointer followed by a two-pointer, Abby Eller and Morgan Phipps also secured a three-pointer each and Greer gained a single basket. The Pioneers continued their lead at the end of the third, 47-39.
To round out the game, the Pioneers totaled eight points and the Huskies totaled seven. Eller was able to shoot a three-pointer, Overcash scored a basket and Phipps gained two free-throws. By the end, the Pioneers hailed victory, 55-46.
