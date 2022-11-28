WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls varsity basketball team took their first non-conference victory on Wednesday, Nov. 23 against the Avery Vikings in a 59-35 game.
Ashe (1-1) secured a win against the Vikings (0-2) after taking a loss against Mountain Heritage on Nov. 18, 50-32.
The Huskies got off to a quick start in the first quarter as Avery fouled the home team right off the bat. A total of four foul shots were given, two to Paige Overcash and two to Abigail Jones. Each were able to knock in their shots, giving Ashe an additional four points. Overcash totaled six points in the first followed by four points from Lexie Dawson, two points from Jones and two points from Kirklyn Hudler. At the end of the first, Ashe led 14-6.
In the second quarter, the Huskies were able to gain their lead on the Vikings as they rounded up 16 points. Much like in the first, Ashe was fouled a number of times, leaving them to often follow through with their shots. Dawson sunk in three out of four foul shots and Jones secured two for the Huskies. Avery rallied up a total of 18 points during the quarter, but their defense was often broken by quick shots and passes from the home team. Ashe led 30-24 before halftime.
The third quarter saw the Huskies light up the court as they were able to take a number of steals from their defenders. They tallied 23 points in the quarter, leaving Avery to fall 52-28.
By the time the final buzzer sounded, victory was evident for the Huskies as they left the court with a 59-35 win.
Ashe will take to their home court again on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to take on Mitchell. The game is set to start by 7 p.m.
