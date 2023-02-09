WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity girls basketball team earned their sixth conference win on Tuesday, Feb. 7 as they prevailed over the South Caldwell Spartans, 59-44.
After their final home game, the Lady Huskies stand at 6-3 and rank third in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference. The Spartans are 1-8 and rank sixth.
The first quarter was close as the Huskies out-shot the Spartans 18-14. Lexie Dawson earned her team a pair of baskets, Abby Sheets and Nicole Toledo each gained a three-pointer, Paige Overcash and Morgan Phipps both knocked-in a basket and a free-throw and Kirklyn Hudler secured a two-pointer. By the end of the first, Ashe led by only four points.
In the second quarter, South Caldwell made a substantial gain on the Huskies as they once again totaled 14 points. The Huskies tallied 12 points on account of two baskets and two free-throws from Overcash, two baskets from Dawson and a three-pointer from Phipps. The Huskies took a two-point lead by the end of the first half, 30-28.
The third saw Ashe's highest scoring quarter with 19 points. Dawson set the court on fire with four baskets shot in open territory, Sheets knocked-in another three-pointer, Overcash earned herself a basket and two free-throws and Abigail Jones and Abby Eller each made successful two-pointers. With only six points earned by the Spartans, the Huskies led 49-34 at the end of the third.
The final quarter was scored equally by both teams as they each totaled 10 points. Overcash sunk-in two three's and Phipps and Dawson each obtained a basket. Despite having four chances at the free-throw line in the fourth, the Spartans were unable to gain ground on the hustling Huskies and Ashe took a victory of 59-44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.