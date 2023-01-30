WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Jan. 27, the Ashe County High School varsity girls basketball team took their fourth conference win as they defeated the Alexander Central Cougars, 43-39.
The close matchup between the Lady Huskies (4-2) and the Cougars (3-3) ended with a victory for Ashe after they took a devastating loss to the Watauga Pioneers, 57-45, on Jan. 20.
In the first quarter, the Huskies were set on redeeming themselves as they quickly totaled 14 points during the first eight minutes. Lexie Dawson led her team with five points, three from a three-pointer and two from free-throws. Paige Overcash earned two baskets, Abby Sheets gained a basket and a free-throw and Morgan Phipps knocked in a two-pointer. The Cougars were able to tally nine points during the quarter and Ashe led 14-9.
The second quarter saw Alexander Central out-shoot the Huskies with a total of seven points, Ashe only gaining four. Junior Abigail Jones successfully shot two free-throws while Kirklyn Hudler and Katlyn French each earned one. The Huskies led by only two points at the end of the half, 18-16.
Returning to the court for the third quarter, the gap was increased by the hustling Huskies as they rallied 12 points while the Cougars gained eight. Jones and Overcash each secured two baskets and Dawson and Sheets sunk-in two free-throws each. By the end of the third, the Huskies led 30-24.
With the clock ticking down in the final quarter, the Cougars began fouling the Lady Huskies in order to gain time and possession of the ball. It backfired as Phipps obtained four successful free-throws and Dawson earned one. In addition, Overcash gained two baskets and Phipps and Dawson each gained one. With a total of 13 points, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 43-39.
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Huskies will host their second-to-last home game against Freedom. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.