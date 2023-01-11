WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity girls basketball team took an upsetting loss, 66-65, on Jan. 10 against the Hibriten Panthers.
The Lady Huskies are 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and are 10-4 overall. They will hit the road for their next two games, taking on Freedom and South Caldwell.
The first quarter looked promising for the home team as they took a substantial lead. Ashe totaled 26 points in the first eight minutes of play, leaving Hibriten to gain only 13. Lexie Dawson and Abigail Jones sunk in three baskets each, easily surpassing their opponents. Paige Overcash gained a total of five points, Abby Sheets earned four, Abby Eller knocked-in a three-pointer and Morgan Phipps obtained a two-pointer. The Huskies led 26-13 at the end of the first.
During the second quarter, the Panthers were able to gain ground on the Huskies, rallying 18 points total. Hibriten attained three three-pointers which only allowed momentum to grow on the court. Ashe answered with a three-pointer from Jones, followed by a successful foul shot, three baskets from Overcash, a two-pointer from Dawson and one free-throw from Sheets. The home team led by only five points at the end of the second, 39-34.
The Lady Huskies tallied 12 points during the third. Overcash set the court on fire with four baskets and a foul shot. Phipps earned a basket herself and Dawson gained a free-throw. Hibriten attempted to close the gap with 13 points, but fell behind 51-47.
In the final minutes of the contest, the Panthers released their full power as they advanced on the scoreboard. A number of missed shots from the Huskies resulted in a nail-biting end to the game. With only seconds left, Dawson sunk in a clean shot that would've put the Huskies ahead, but the points were revoked due to a whistle-blow. Overcash gained a two-pointer at the final buzzer, but it was not enough as the Panthers came out victorious in a one-point game, 66-65.
The varsity girls will host long-time rivals, the Watauga Pioneers on Friday, Jan 20 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.