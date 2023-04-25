WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County returned from spring break with two matches in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The varsity soccer team traveled to Hibriten on April 18 and suffered a 6-0 defeat to the Panthers. Sophomore Bella Hawkins, freshman Avery Harris and freshman Addy Brookshire each scored two goals for Hibriten. Junior Haley Crowe had a pair of assists senior Abby Kidder had two assists and freshman Sarah Spann had one assist.
Hibriten used two goaltenders to preserve the shutout. Senior Rylee Conard started and made one save in the first half. Freshman Sydney Watkins was in net for the final 40 minutes of play and didn’t face a shot in the second half.
Ashe got back into the win column on April 21 with a 4-3 home victory over the Freedom Patriots. Each team scored three goals in the first half, but Ashe was able to play a clean second half and keep the Patriots from scoring again. Ashe added one goal in the final 40 minutes.
Lady Husky senior Jezik Martin scored two goals and senior Morgan Phipps scored two goals. Martin, Josie Franca and Keslyn Durham each added an assist.
Ashe County is now 10-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
The varsity soccer team will have six conference matches remaining on the schedule. Ashe will host South Caldwell (April 25), travel to Watauga (April 26), travel to Alexander Central (May 2), host Hibriten (May 4), travel to Freedom (May 8) and travel to South Caldwell (May 10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.