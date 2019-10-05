WEST JEFFERSON — The two-headed attack of Chris and Alex Luna combined for five of the Ashe County Huskies' (6-6) eight goals they put past the East Wilkes Cardinals (2-8-2) in their 8-0 win Tuesday, Oct. 1 at home.
The game was originally scheduled for the day before, but lightning delays eventually lead to the rescheduling.
Despite what the high final score indicated, the Huskies struggled to get going for most of the first half. Head coach Paul Winterton opted to sub-off most of his starting eleven early, not bringing them back on until there were 10 minutes left in the first period.
One minute after the all of the starters were back on the field, they got going. Chris Luna scored in the 31st minute with a light volley, as the Huskies bore down on their unsuspecting visitors. While Ashe dominated possession and shot numbers in the waning minutes, Chris Luna's score was the only one at the half.
The second half proved to be all Ashe, all of the time.
In the first 10 minutes of the half, Alex Luna bagged a brace and Josh Lipscomb scored from outside of the box for a quick 4-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Chris Luna picked up his second by chipping the keeper.
The 54th minute saw the Huskies awarded a penalty when Daniel Provon was taken down in the box. Lipscomb stepped to the spot before cleanly slotting it away for a 6-0 lead.
Smelling blood in the water, Chris Luna completed his hat-trick five minutes later, before freshman Dylan Short scored with a header only inches from the Cardinals keeper's face.
As the Huskies were coasting down to their victory, defender Cristian Ramos received a red card when the referee claimed he pulled a Cardinal down by the neck. Winterton said after the game that the straight-red would give Ramos a three-game suspension, and while they would appeal it, it left his status in doubt for the team's high-pressure match with Starmount (7-5-2) Oct. 7.
Despite the dismissal, Ashe walked away winners with the 8-0 rout.
(0) comments
