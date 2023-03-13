NEWLAND - The Ashe County Huskies traveled to Avery County on March 7 and were dealt an 8-1 defeat by the Vikings.
Ashe got its lone win in the top seeded doubles match when Jackson Keith and Bryce Little earned a 5-3 victory over Tripp Markland and Cadyn Pannell.
In singles action, Markland played as the top seed for Avery and picked up a 6-2, 7-5 win over Keith playing as Ashe’s top seed. In the second seeded match, Ayden Ray was a 6-1, 6-2 winner against Ashe’s Tristan Fogger. In the third seeded match, Pannell got Avery County another win with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Isaac Firebaugh.
Fourth seeded Tyler Ollis defeat Ashe’s Jacob Dollar, 6-2, 6-0. In the fifth seeded matchup, Avery County’s Weston Carpenter needed a 9-7 tiebreaker win after winning the first set, 6-4. The final singles match went in favor of the Vikings with a 6-0, 6-0 win for Staley Griffith over Philip Griffith.
In the other two doubles matches, Ray and Carpenter beat Fogger and Firebaugh, 5-0, and and the team of Ollis and Kaza beat Dollar and Griffith, 8-1.
Ashe will be back on the court Monday at home against Millennium Charter School, weather permitting, and at Alexander Central on Tuesday. The tennis team will return home to face conference foe Hibriten on Thursday.
