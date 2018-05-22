The Ashe County’s men’s tennis team competed at regionals on May 4, but its season came to an end at the competition.
The Huskies’ No. 1 seed lost 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the singles tournament to Sreyes Venkat of Atkins. The match was held at Catawba College.
Second seed Jacob Key had also qualified for the regional competition, but he elected not to play any matches due to a high school honors field trip.
In the doubles tournament, Ashe County’s team of Jake Reavis and Tatum Brown lost 6-0, 6-0 to Brenner White and Brian Norton from Ledford. The match was played at City Park. Brown was a substitution for Ashe County’s Corbin Coldiron who also did not play at regionals.
“We had a good season by winning the 2A (Mountain Valley Athletic) Conference, qualifying four for regionals nad have six (athletes named) All-Conference,” Ashe County head coach Larry Dix said. “I am proud of all these young men.”
