WARRENSVILLE — The Ashe County Middle School eighth grade volleyball team took home the champion title in the BRAC conference on Oct. 29 as they defeated their final contender West Wilkes.
Friday saw a clean sweep for the Bulldogs as they demolished West Wilkes 2-0.
Overall, the girls played 48 sets, 24 games and were undefeated within the conference season.
Three players received individual awards. Liza Weaver and Gracie Finley were both awarded with all-tournament honors while Lorali Overcash was named tournament Most Valuable Player. The girls have had quite the run in their middle school careers, having never lost a set in two seasons. The future looks bright for the Bulldogs.
