WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies football team held their annual Midnight Madness practice at Ashe County High School Saturday, Aug. 3. Both varsity and junior varsity teams participated.
Weather was a major concern in the run-up to the event, with ACHS Athletic Director David Koontz saying it was touch-and-go up until late in the evening. Eventually, the decision was made to have the practice outside once the rain stayed away, but a thick layer of fog still remained.
Koontz and Head Coach Brian Hampton said that the practice would be held no matter what due to NCHSAA requirements on practice hours. Their backup plan was to do conditioning work in the school's auxiliary gym, but it did not come to that.
Hampton said during the practice that the team was beginning to take shape, with key pieces like juniors Austin Poe and Timothy Peterson looking to again be major parts of the offense. He said the only concern for now is depth, but it was too early for them to get a clear picture of the team as a whole.
The team's first game on the slate is on the road against Avery Friday, Aug. 23.
