Playoff Week 1 Results

Reds Home & Garden (-8) def. Ashe County HS (-18)

Mountain Aire (5) def. Mt. Jefferson Motors (1)

AEV (1) def. Cardinal Lanes (-7)

Bald Mountain Church (4) def. Peak Farms (-11)

Badger Funeral Home (4) def. Peak Mtn. Properties (-6)

Week 14 Bye: Scott Brothers

Week 14 Bye: Bureaucrats

Week 14 Bye: Day’s Collision Center

Playoff Week 2 Pairings

Front Side

Scott Brothers vs. Badger Funeral Home

Bureaucrats vs. Bald Mountain Church

Back Side

Day’s Collision Center vs. AEV

Reds Home & Garden vs. Mountain Aire

