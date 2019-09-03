Playoff Week 1 Results
Reds Home & Garden (-8) def. Ashe County HS (-18)
Mountain Aire (5) def. Mt. Jefferson Motors (1)
AEV (1) def. Cardinal Lanes (-7)
Bald Mountain Church (4) def. Peak Farms (-11)
Badger Funeral Home (4) def. Peak Mtn. Properties (-6)
Week 14 Bye: Scott Brothers
Week 14 Bye: Bureaucrats
Week 14 Bye: Day’s Collision Center
Playoff Week 2 Pairings
Front Side
Scott Brothers vs. Badger Funeral Home
Bureaucrats vs. Bald Mountain Church
Back Side
Day’s Collision Center vs. AEV
Reds Home & Garden vs. Mountain Aire
Log In
