Week 12 Results
Bald Mountain Church (7) def. Peak Mtn. Properties (3)
Badger Funeral Home (11) def. Scott Brothers (7)
AEV (2) def. Cardinal Lanes (1)
Bureaucrats (12) def. Day’s Collision Center (-1)
Mountain Aire (7) def. Ashe County HS (4)
Peak Farms (5) def. Mt. Jefferson Motors (3)
Week 12 Bye: Reds Home & Garden
Regular Season Standings
1. Scott Brothers (8-3-0)
2. Bureaucrats (7-3-1)
3. Day’s Collision Center (7-4-0)
4. Mt. Jefferson Motors (6-3-2)
5. AEV (6-4-1)
6. Ashe County HS (6-5-0)
7. Bald Mountain Church (5-5-1)
8. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-5-1)
9. Badger Funeral Home (4-6-2)
10. Cardinal Lanes (4-7-0)
11. Mountain Aire (3-7-1)
12. Peak Farms (3-7-1)
13. Reds Home & Garden (3-8-0)
Week 13 Pairings
Front Side
Peak Mtn. Properties vs. Day’s Collision Center
Scott Brothers vs. Cardinal Lanes
Mountain Aire vs. Bald Mountain Church
Back Side
Reds Home & Garden vs. Peak Farms
Ashe County HS vs. Mt. Jefferson Motors
Bureaucrats vs. AEV
Week 13 Bye: Badger Funeral Home
