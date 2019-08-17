Week 12 Results

Bald Mountain Church (7) def. Peak Mtn. Properties (3)

Badger Funeral Home (11) def. Scott Brothers (7)

AEV (2) def. Cardinal Lanes (1)

Bureaucrats (12) def. Day’s Collision Center (-1)

Mountain Aire (7) def. Ashe County HS (4)

Peak Farms (5) def. Mt. Jefferson Motors (3)

Week 12 Bye: Reds Home & Garden

Regular Season Standings

1. Scott Brothers (8-3-0)

2. Bureaucrats (7-3-1)

3. Day’s Collision Center (7-4-0)

4. Mt. Jefferson Motors (6-3-2)

5. AEV (6-4-1)

6. Ashe County HS (6-5-0)

7. Bald Mountain Church (5-5-1)

8. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-5-1)

9. Badger Funeral Home (4-6-2)

10. Cardinal Lanes (4-7-0)

11. Mountain Aire (3-7-1)

12. Peak Farms (3-7-1)

13. Reds Home & Garden (3-8-0)

Week 13 Pairings

Front Side

Peak Mtn. Properties vs. Day’s Collision Center

Scott Brothers vs. Cardinal Lanes

Mountain Aire vs. Bald Mountain Church

Back Side

Reds Home & Garden vs. Peak Farms

Ashe County HS vs. Mt. Jefferson Motors

Bureaucrats vs. AEV

Week 13 Bye: Badger Funeral Home

