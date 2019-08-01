Week 10 Results
Scott Brothers (-1) def. Peak Mtn. Properties (-11)
Day’s Collision Center (11) def. Cardinal Lanes (2)
Mountain Aire (-4) def. Peak Farms (-6)
AEV(4) def. Reds Home & Garden (-2)
Ashe County HS (-7) def. Badger Funeral Home (-10)
Mt. Jefferson Motors (12) def. Bald Mountain Church (-1)
Week 10 Bye: Bureaucrats
Regular Season Standings
1. Day’s Collision Center (7-2-0)
2. Scott Brothers (7-2-0)
3. Mt. Jefferson Motors (6-1-2)
4. Bureaucrats (6-3-0)
5. Ashe County HS (5-4-0)
6. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-4-1)
7. AEV (4-4-1)
8. Bald Mountain Church (4-5-0)
9. Cardinal Lanes (4-5-0)
10. Reds Home & Garden (3-7-0)
11. Mountain Aire (2-6-1)
12. Badger Funeral Home (2-6-2)
13. Peak Farms (1-7-1)
Week 11 Pairings
Front Side
Scott Brothers vs. Mt. Jefferson Motors
Cardinal Lanes vs. Peak Farms
Bureaucrats vs. Bald Mountain Church
Back Side
Day’s Collision Center vs. Badger Funeral Home
Mountain Aire vs. AEV
Reds Home & Garden vs. Ashe County HS
Week 11 Bye: Peak Mtn. Properties
