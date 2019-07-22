Week 9 Results

Peak Mtn. Properties (1) def. Cardinal Lanes (0)

Scott Brothers (-2) def. Mountain Aire (-5)

Mt. Jefferson Motors (1) def. Day’s Collision Center (-14)

Bald Mountain Church (16) def. Reds Home & Garden (12)

Bureaucrats (6) def. Ashe County HS (-5)

Badger Funeral Home (6) tie Peak Farms (6)

Week 9 Bye: AEV

Regular Season Standings

1. Day’s Collision Center (6-2-0)

2. Scott Brothers (6-2-0)

3. Bureaucrats (6-3-0)

4. Mt. Jefferson Motors (5-1-2)

5. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-3-1)

6. Ashe County HS (4-4-0)

7. Bald Mountain Church (4-4-0)

8. Cardinal Lanes (4-4-0)

9. AEV (3-4-1)

10. Reds Home & Garden (3-6-0)

11. Badger Funeral Home (2-5-2)

12. Mountain Aire (1-6-1)

13. Peak Farms (1-6-1)

Week 10 Pairings

Front Side

Reds Home & Garden vs. AEV

Ashe County HS vs. Badger Funeral Home

Mt. Jefferson Motors vs. Bald Mountain Church

Back Side

Peak Mtn. Properties vs. Scott Brothers

Cardinal Lanes vs. Day’s Collision Center

Mountain Aire vs. Peak Farms

Week 10 Bye: Bureaucrats

