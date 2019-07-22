Week 9 Results
Peak Mtn. Properties (1) def. Cardinal Lanes (0)
Scott Brothers (-2) def. Mountain Aire (-5)
Mt. Jefferson Motors (1) def. Day’s Collision Center (-14)
Bald Mountain Church (16) def. Reds Home & Garden (12)
Bureaucrats (6) def. Ashe County HS (-5)
Badger Funeral Home (6) tie Peak Farms (6)
Week 9 Bye: AEV
Regular Season Standings
1. Day’s Collision Center (6-2-0)
2. Scott Brothers (6-2-0)
3. Bureaucrats (6-3-0)
4. Mt. Jefferson Motors (5-1-2)
5. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-3-1)
6. Ashe County HS (4-4-0)
7. Bald Mountain Church (4-4-0)
8. Cardinal Lanes (4-4-0)
9. AEV (3-4-1)
10. Reds Home & Garden (3-6-0)
11. Badger Funeral Home (2-5-2)
12. Mountain Aire (1-6-1)
13. Peak Farms (1-6-1)
Week 10 Pairings
Front Side
Reds Home & Garden vs. AEV
Ashe County HS vs. Badger Funeral Home
Mt. Jefferson Motors vs. Bald Mountain Church
Back Side
Peak Mtn. Properties vs. Scott Brothers
Cardinal Lanes vs. Day’s Collision Center
Mountain Aire vs. Peak Farms
Week 10 Bye: Bureaucrats
