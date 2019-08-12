Week 11 Results

Scott Brothers (0) def. Mt. Jefferson Motors (-3)

Peak Farms (5) def. Cardinal Lanes (1)

Badger Funeral Home (3) def. Day’s Collision Center (-1)

AEV (6) def. Mountain Aire (-13)

Ashe County HS (11) def. Reds Home & Garden (-4)

Bureaucrats (-6) tie Bald Mountain Church (-6)

Week 11 Bye: Peak Mtn. Properties

Regular Season Standings

1. Scott Brothers (8-2-0)

2. Day’s Collision Center (7-3-0)

3. Mt. Jefferson Motors (6-2-2)

4. Bureaucrats (6-3-1)

5. Ashe County HS (6-4-0)

6. AEV (5-4-1)

7. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-4-1)

8. Bald Mountain Church (4-5-1)

9. Cardinal Lanes (4-6-0)

10. Badger Funeral Home (3-6-2)

11. Reds Home & Garden (3-8-0)

12. Mountain Aire (2-7-1)

13. PEAK FARMS (2-7-1)

Week 11 Pairings

Front Side

Scott Brothers vs. Mt. Jefferson Motors

Cardinal Lanes vs. Peak Farms

Bureaucrats vs. Bald Mountain Church

Back Side

Day’s Collision Center vs. Badger Funeral Home

Mountain Aire vs. AEV

Reds Home & Garden vs. Ashe County HS

