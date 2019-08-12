Week 11 Results
Scott Brothers (0) def. Mt. Jefferson Motors (-3)
Peak Farms (5) def. Cardinal Lanes (1)
Badger Funeral Home (3) def. Day’s Collision Center (-1)
AEV (6) def. Mountain Aire (-13)
Ashe County HS (11) def. Reds Home & Garden (-4)
Bureaucrats (-6) tie Bald Mountain Church (-6)
Week 11 Bye: Peak Mtn. Properties
Regular Season Standings
1. Scott Brothers (8-2-0)
2. Day’s Collision Center (7-3-0)
3. Mt. Jefferson Motors (6-2-2)
4. Bureaucrats (6-3-1)
5. Ashe County HS (6-4-0)
6. AEV (5-4-1)
7. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-4-1)
8. Bald Mountain Church (4-5-1)
9. Cardinal Lanes (4-6-0)
10. Badger Funeral Home (3-6-2)
11. Reds Home & Garden (3-8-0)
12. Mountain Aire (2-7-1)
13. PEAK FARMS (2-7-1)
Week 11 Pairings
Front Side
Scott Brothers vs. Mt. Jefferson Motors
Cardinal Lanes vs. Peak Farms
Bureaucrats vs. Bald Mountain Church
Back Side
Day’s Collision Center vs. Badger Funeral Home
Mountain Aire vs. AEV
Reds Home & Garden vs. Ashe County HS
