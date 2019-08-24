Scott bros. champions

Scott Brothers Heating & Air Twilight League team from left to right: Chad Scott, Orrin Shatley, Trey Scott, Garrett Wilcox, Eric Greer, Jim Eastridge, Barbara Brinegar and Randall Scott.

 Photo Submitted

Week 13 Results

Day’s Collision Center (-6) def. Peak Mtn. Properties (-10)

Scott Brothers (1) def. Cardinal Lanes (-5)

Bald Mountain Church (2) def. Mountain Aire (1)

Peak Farms (-1) def. Reds Home & Garden (-4)

Ashe County HS (-3) def. Mt. Jefferson Motors (-5)

Bureaucrats (6) def. AEV (Forfeit)

Week 13 Bye: Badger Funeral Home

Regular Season Standings

1. Scott Brothers (9-3-0) - Regular Season Champions

2. Bureaucrats (8-3-1)

3. Day’s Collision Center (8-4-0)

4. Ashe County HS (7-5-0)

5. Mt. Jefferson Motors (6-4-2)

6. AEV (6-5-1)

7. Bald Mountain Church (6-5-1)

8. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-6-1)

9. Badger Funeral Home (4-6-2)

10. Peak Farms (4-7-1)

11. Cardinal Lanes (4-8-0)

12. Mountain Aire (3-8-1)

13. Reds Home & Garden (3-9-0)

Playoff Week 1 Pairings

Front Side

Ashe County HS vs. Reds Home & Garden

Mt. Jefferson Motors vs. Mountain Aire

AEV vs. Cardinal Lanes

Back Side

Bald Mountain Church vs. Peak Farms

Peak Mtn. Properties vs. Badger Funeral Home

Week 14 Bye: Scott Brothers

Week 14 Bye: Bureaucrats

Week 14 Bye: Day’s Collision Center

