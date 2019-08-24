Week 13 Results
Day’s Collision Center (-6) def. Peak Mtn. Properties (-10)
Scott Brothers (1) def. Cardinal Lanes (-5)
Bald Mountain Church (2) def. Mountain Aire (1)
Peak Farms (-1) def. Reds Home & Garden (-4)
Ashe County HS (-3) def. Mt. Jefferson Motors (-5)
Bureaucrats (6) def. AEV (Forfeit)
Week 13 Bye: Badger Funeral Home
Regular Season Standings
1. Scott Brothers (9-3-0) - Regular Season Champions
2. Bureaucrats (8-3-1)
3. Day’s Collision Center (8-4-0)
4. Ashe County HS (7-5-0)
5. Mt. Jefferson Motors (6-4-2)
6. AEV (6-5-1)
7. Bald Mountain Church (6-5-1)
8. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-6-1)
9. Badger Funeral Home (4-6-2)
10. Peak Farms (4-7-1)
11. Cardinal Lanes (4-8-0)
12. Mountain Aire (3-8-1)
13. Reds Home & Garden (3-9-0)
Playoff Week 1 Pairings
Front Side
Ashe County HS vs. Reds Home & Garden
Mt. Jefferson Motors vs. Mountain Aire
AEV vs. Cardinal Lanes
Back Side
Bald Mountain Church vs. Peak Farms
Peak Mtn. Properties vs. Badger Funeral Home
Week 14 Bye: Scott Brothers
Week 14 Bye: Bureaucrats
Week 14 Bye: Day’s Collision Center
