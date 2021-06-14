MILLERS CREEK — The Ashe County High School wrestling team took gold on June 8 in an away match at West Wilkes High School.
Leaving with another win under their belt, 49-28, the boys also brought home the title of MVAC conference champions.
“This season, we were able to go undefeated in conference matches, winning the MVAC conference championship,” said coach Danny Dillard. “This led to a scoring average of 36 points above our opponents. These young men were able to do so often times without a full team.”
Because of COVID-19, the team was unable to hold a dual team playoff, but that didn’t stop them from going for the gold. Even with the loss of the playoff, the coach said they would’ve went even further if they had the opportunity.
Dillard and his brother Brandon have been coaching the ACHS wrestling team for a number of years. With their leadership and guidance, the boys were able to come out stronger than ever with the win in their hands.
“The path for our team is paved by two senior leaders, Timothy Peterson and Gabriel Bare,” said Dillard. “They are developing our future leaders leading by example. they are undoubtedly the type of men this type of program could strive to produce. Through this leadership, our team had a record nine all-conference MVAC wrestlers of the year and two honorable mentions.”
Dillard said it’s the leadership, determination and bonding of the team that has led them to where they are today.
“With this strong leadership and the determination of the team, we have become a family and are quickly making moves, developing preparedness and turning corners at the right time to surprise some people at our regional tournament on Tuesday,” Dillard said. “All 11 of our starters are regional qualifiers and will be wresting at regionals.”
The NCHSAA West Individual Regionals will take place on Tuesday, June 15, at Pisgah High School beginning at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.