WEST JEFFERSON — After nine years of coaching, Nathan Colvard has resigned as head coach for the Ashe County High School boys varsity basketball team.
Colvard, a graduate and former player at ACHS, said that he has enjoyed his time as coach and it's something he'll never forget.
"Coaching at ACHS has been the privilege of a lifetime," said Colvard. "I’ve been lucky to have tremendous support from our administration, parents and community. I love this school and love the program, so being trusted to run it has been such an honor."
Colvard became head coach for varsity in April of 2016 after being promoted from JV. He said now is his time to step down and spend more time with his family.
"My life is very different now than it was when I started coaching," Colvard said. "I’m married and have two little girls and I increasingly felt like I didn’t have enough time to be both the kind of dad I want to be and the kind of coach the players deserve."
In response to the resignation, Athletic Director David Koontz said it was a hard loss, but he wishes Colvard all the best as he steps away to spend more time with his family.
"We'll definitely miss him," said Koontz. "He's been a great coach over the years, but I'm happy that he'll get to spend more time to himself and his family."
Both Colvard and Koontz said they're unsure who will become new head coach.
"As far as a new coach, I’m sure they will hire somebody who is qualified and will do a great job. I’ll be willing to help them in any way that I can," said Colvard.
The new coach will step into the 3A/4A conference with the Huskies, something Colvard looks forward to supporting.
"I think next year’s team can be really good," Colvard said. "It is a good mix of returning players and talent moving up from JV. I hope they’ll continue to work hard and improve and I’m excited to see them compete in our new league. I’ll be their biggest fan."
In the 2020-21 basketball season, Colvard led the Huskies to become MVAC 1A/2A conference champions, ending 10-3 overall. He also won Coach of the Year.
