RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Board of Education approved a proposed memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA last week, establishing a number of set tenets by which the NCHSAA will operate as administer of high school athletics in the state.
The 13-page approved memorandum lists multiple points of agreement reached between the two parties. Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, the NCHSAA cannot adopt any guideline until the proposed rule is initially published on the NCHSAA website and the NCHSAA has allowed what the memo deems as a “reasonable opportunity” for public comment. The State Board of Education may invalidate any rule with a simple majority vote. Additionally, all rules must be publicly available on the NCHSAA website and available at no cost.
Moreover, the agreement details that the NCHSAA will establish classifications and conferences in a “fair, impartial, and transparent manner.” Classifications must primarily be based on ADM (average daily membership). Conferences must be primarily based on geographic location, classification, and average daily membership.
The memorandum also outlines in detail revisions to the appeals process by schools. An initial appeal first will go to the commissioner or the commissioner’s designee. A second appeal will go to an independent appeals board setup by the State Board of Education, and any decision by the independent appeals board is final.
The memorandum also clarified that school districts must join the NCHSAA, not individual schools, and that the association cannot retain any money from ticket sales of games outside of the playoffs and state championships. The proceeds the NCHSAA takes from playoff events shall be determined after participating schools and hosts are paid for reasonable expenses.
Under the guidelines of the memorandum, the NCHSAA cannot regulate the intellectual property of schools outside of the playoffs and state championships, including logos and mascots, in addition to the audio and video of a contest.
The NCHSAA can provide members with information available from sponsors and vendors, but will not have authority to require members to use any specific vendors, sponsors, brands or products.
The NCHSAA may still provide need-based grants to schools, scholarships to student-athletes to attend colleges, and funding for leadership development and special programs under the agreement. Additionally, an audit must annually be submitted to the State BOE by March 15 of each year. The State Auditor will also have authority to audit the Association.
The memorandum details that an annual report is due to the State Board by December 1 of each year, and that included in said report will highlight the following:
- Activities during the prior year
- Recommendations for improving high school sports
- A schedule of current fees
- Current balance of funds;
and from the prior fiscal year:
- Total NCHSAA expenses
- Fees and gate receipts collected
- Grants and scholarships provided
- Disbursements to participating schools
- Identity of sponsorships and amount received from each sponsor
The NCHSAA must provide notice of all meetings to its membership and electronically broadcast all meetings to the public.
The agreement, once approved by the State Board of Education, will be effective for four years and is renewable for a four-year term at the end of the agreement. If the State Board of the NCHSAA does not wish to renew the agreement, they must provide 12 months notice.
In November 2021, the state legislature passed, and Governor Roy Cooper signed, a law which required the State Board of Education to enter into an agreement with any nonprofit administering high school athletics in North Carolina.
In addition to the agreement with the NCHSAA, the State Board also approved an agreement with the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice, which oversees athletics for a number of charter schools.
