CHAPEL HILL - Members of the newest induction class to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame met at the Simon F. Terrell Building for recognition, ring-sizing, and recollection last month.
The recollection was the primary order of the day, as the inductees told entertaining stories about their careers and shared some unusual things that had happened to them along the way.
Living members of the class include Boyce Deitz of Bryson City, David Gentry of Murphy, Sandra Langley from SouthWest Edgecombe, Nolan Respess from the Williamston area, Jimmy Teague of Reidsville, and Mike Terrell of Farmville. Posthumous inductees include E.A. “Spike” Corbin of Wilmington and Rich Brenner of Greensboro. Brenner’s wife, Judy represented her late husband.
Two members, including Gentry and Corbin’s representative, nephew Stephen Carraway, were unable to attend.
Most members of this induction class were outstanding coaches of lengthy tenure in their respective sports, while Brenner was an award-winning media representative for several television outlets during his career.
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker welcomed the Hall of Fame members and presented them each with a plaque. Former NCHSAA associate commissioner Rick Strunk, now retired, moderated the program, and then interviewed everyone for video pieces that will be used in various ways, including on the NCHSAA website and with the induction.
Even the banter around lunch was entertaining, as many stories were shared. As one NCHSAA HOF inductee stated, “And I’ll bet most of these stories are true!”
Those in attendance also received details about the activities with the actual induction ceremonies. The event is scheduled for the Embassy Suites in Cary on Saturday, Aug. 19.
