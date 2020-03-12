WEST JEFFERSON — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday, March 12 that due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, all interscholastic athletics will be suspended from Friday, March 13 at 11:59 p.m. through at least Monday, April 6.
The decision is not just limited to games, with all "workouts, skill development, practices and contests" included. In the announcement, NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner James Alverson noted the NCHSAA Board of Directors will "assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks."
According to Ashe County High School Athletic Director David Koontz, ACHS had a plan to suspend sports for two weeks already in the works. The women's soccer game against Avery scheduled for March 12 had already been cancelled by the NCHSAA's announcement, but the men's tennis match against West Wilkes on the same day will continue as scheduled.
Koontz said the safety of the student athletes and other students in Ashe was of the upmost priority.
However, Koontz said it was surreal when the NCHSAA came down with their decision, adding he was not expecting such a long layoff.
In total, 40 contests for Huskies teams will be canceled. Softball and men's tennis will each lose nine games, women's soccer will lose eight games, baseball will lose seven, track will lose five and golf will lose two.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
