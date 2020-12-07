RALEIGH — At the winter meeting of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors on Dec. 2-3, it was announced changes would come to the division classifications. The proposed changes include many schools moving divisions, with one being Ashe County High School.
The proposed change would take effect in August 2021, lasting until 2025, and see Ashe move from 2A to 3A. According to ACHS Athletic Director David Koontz, the move wasn't a surprise, but it was still unexpected.
"We were in that upper level of 2A, but we probably had a little bit of concern," Koontz said, referring to numbers he had seen a year ago. "When you start looking at (the list of proposed 3A schools) and the schools that are closest to us, one of our biggest concerns is traveling distance to some of those schools that we might be grouped with. We were hoping that geography would still be a key metric in how they determine classification."
Koontz pointed to travel time cutting into class time for students, travel costs and the increased travel burden on fans and family as concerns.
He also said that should the proposed classification changes go through as planned, it would be unlikely Ashe could stay in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. While the MVAC is already a split conference when it comes to classifications, with both 1A and 2A schools, it would include four 1A schools with Alleghany, East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount not moving up to 2A.
Koontz said the stretch from 1A to 3A in the same conference would be unlikely, but until more information comes from the NCHSAA there is nothing to do.
"We will wait to see what the proposed conference looks like, process that information and look at what that entails. We’ll see what happens, nothing is finalized yet," Koontz said.
As of presstime, the NCHSAA has not announced the proposed conference realignments, with the news scheduled for Dec. 10. After that, schools will have until Jan. 8, 2021 to file an appeal to the proposals. Two more draft and appeal processes will follow, with the NCHSAA Board voting on a final decision in March.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.