Runners from across North Carolina, throughout the Southeast and the four corners of the country will gather on the banks of the New River in Todd for the 12th annual New River Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
“We know that we live in a truly special place and it’s fun to share the beauty of the place we call home with other runners. We know and appreciate that the New River valley between Todd and Fleetwood is one of the most spectacular venues. It’s always a thrill to see the runners’ appreciation and to hear their comments about the beauty of the N.C. mountains and this New River valley,” Race Director Ken Sevensky said.
The 2022 races will start and finish at the Riverside Restaurant on Railroad Grade Road in Todd. The marathon and half marathon roll along the banks of the New River for 21 miles and 9.5 miles, respectively. The 5K has views of the river for 2 miles. Even when each race leaves the river valley, the scenery is beautiful. Overall and age group awards are locally crafted and overall awards include gift certificates, gift baskets and other unique prizes from our business sponsors throughout the High Country.
“From the conception we wanted the runners and their families to have a great racing experience, to experience the beauty of our New River Valley, Ashe County and North Carolina’s High Country, and to enjoy a taste of mountain hospitality. It was our desire to create a race festival that offered races that appealed to runners of all abilities,” Sevensky stated. “We hosted a small field in 2020 and we had a rebound in the number of runners in 2021. As COVID-19 concerns have diminished, we’re hopeful that the New River Marathon will see another rebound in numbers this year.”
Runners have a choice of three races: marathon, half marathon or 5K. Runners, walkers and ruckers are welcome in the half-marathon and 5K, however, the marathon has a six-hour time limit. The New River Marathon is certified by USA Track and Field and therefore serves as a Boston Marathon qualifying event. The half- marathon and 5K courses are also completing the certification process.
To learn more about the New River Marathon, visit www.NewRiverMarathon.com. The New River Marathon is produced by Blue Ridge Endurance Ltd, which also produces the Blue Ridge Relay and Tobacco Road Relay.
