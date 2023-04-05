TODD — Runners from across North Carolina, throughout the Southeast and the four corners of the USA will be gathering in Todd, on the banks of the New River, for the 13th annual New River Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.
“We know that we live in a truly special place and it’s fun to share the beauty of the place we call home with other runners. We know and appreciate that the New River valley between Todd and Fleetwood is one of the most spectacular venues. It’s always a thrill to see the runners’ appreciation and to hear their comments about the beauty of the NC mountains and this New River valley,” shared race director, Ken Sevensky.
The marathon course had some revisions for 2023, which resulted in a loop at the Start. It will be exciting to cheer the marathon runners as they pass the Start/Finish at Miles 3.2 and 14.0. Because of this revision, the marathon course, as well as the half marathon course, were re-measured and are being submitted for USATF Certification. The USATF Certification is a standard that guarantees an accurate race distance and allows the marathon to serve as a Boston Marathon Qualifier.
Runners have a choice of 3 races: marathon (7:30am start), half marathon (8:15am start) and 5K (8:45am start).
Runners, walkers and ruckers are welcome in the half-marathon and 5K. However, the marathon has a 6-hour time limit. Early bird registration goes through April 11 and registration will remain open through race day.
The 2023 races will start and finish at the Riverside Restaurant on Railroad Grade Rd in Todd. The marathon has approximately 1,200 feet of gain, and for a marathon in the mountains it’s not really a “mountain marathon”. 500 feet of the gain in the marathon and half marathon is accumulated over 3 well-spaced hills, but otherwise the routes roll along the banks of the New River for 21 miles and 9.5 miles, respectively. The 5K has views of the river for 2 miles.
Overall and age group awards are locally crafted. The overall awards include gift certificates, gift baskets and other unique prizes from business sponsors throughout the High Country.
To learn more about the New River Marathon, visit www.NewRiverMarathon.com. The New River Marathon is produced by Blue Ridge Endurance Ltd, which also produces the Blue Ridge Relay and Tobacco Road Relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.