NORTH WILKESBORO - The public is invited to a FREE North Wilkesboro Speedway Open House and to be a part of history in an opening night debut of some of the new renovations that have been made to the beloved short track. The Open House is set for Wednesday, May 10, from 5 – 9 p.m. as preparations continue for the prestigious May 16-21 NASCAR All-Star Race week.
Fans will want to make sure to take advantage of a rare opportunity to have their photo taken in North Wilkesboro Speedway’s historic Victory Lane during the Open House. The post-race ceremony location is unique as it sits on the roof of the track’s infield Media Center. The race winner’s car is loaded onto a hydraulic platform and lifted up to the top of the building for the tradition-rich ceremony. For a donation to Speedway Children’s Charities, fans will be able to pose in Victory Lane just like all of the NASCAR legends have from 1940s-1996.
Speedway officials will dedicate grandstands and reveal the return of a NWS favorite, the Turn 3 Tyson manual scoreboard.
There will be drivers and other special guests available at the North Wilkesboro Open House to greet fans as they walk around the infield and on the .625-mile track where so much NASCAR history has been made. The evening also will be filled with plenty of music, food trucks, souvenir stands open for business and All-Star Race week tickets for sale. The night will cap off with the debut of the new Musco LED track-lights in a lights-to-music display.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
4 p.m. Parking lots open
5 p.m. Event grand opening with pace car entrance
5:30 p.m. Pictures in Victory Lane with donation to Speedway Children’s Charities
5:45 p.m. Autographs available
7 p.m. Grandstand dedications
8:15 p.m. Light show with the new Musco track-lighting system
9 p.m. Event concludes
PARKING FOR EVENT
Parking will be available on the backstretch in Lot 4. Please utilize the WAZE way-finding app and enter the following address: 3337 Fishing Creek Rd., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.