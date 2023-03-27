WEST JEFFERSON - The Northwestern 3A/4A conference announced the all-conference athletes for the 2022-23 wrestling season.
Ashe County swept both the regular season and conference tournament championships. As a result of that, Ashe County head coach Brandon Dillard was named Northwestern 3A/4A Coach of the Year.
Josiah Honer of Hibriten and Dillan Earp of Hibriten each won Wrestler of the Year honors and Alexander Central’s Dylan Dalton was named Northwestern 3A/4A Tournament MVP.
Ashe County led all schools with 10 all-conference performers. Ashe wrestlers included Bridger Fairchild, Landen Wilson, Luke Sheets, Luke Osborne, Ryder Phipps, Matthew Peterson, Lukas Spencer, Nathan Herman and Mason Armentrout.
Hibriten was represented by Josiah Honer, Ross Watts, Dillan Earp, Elijah Amaya, Rylan Davidson, Brayden Reid and Brian Reid.
Alexander Central had four wrestlers make the all-conference list: Dylan Dalton, Kanon Harrington, Aaron Longinos and Nate Dahlstrom.
Freedom was represented on the list by Nathan Vue, Fredy Vincente-Perez, Jeulenea Khang and Kevin Augustin-Hernandez.
South Caldwell and Watauga each had three all-conference selections. Kevin Pereira, Kaleb Martin and Damian Harkey represented South Caldwell while Palmer Smith, Eli Greene and Ryder Sullivan represented Watauga.
