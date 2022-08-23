WEST JEFFERSON — Crowds filled the stadium bleachers at Ashe County High School on Friday, Aug. 19 as the varsity football team stormed the field for their first game of the season.
The Huskies took on an old rival, the Wilkes Central Eagles for their first non-conference game and came out victorious with a 49-36 win.
In the first quarter, Ashe became weary as the first ten minutes of play were uneventful with both teams struggling to make it into the other’s territory. With only two minutes left in the first, the Eagles made their way down the field and through the end zone, scoring eight points with a two-point conversion after the touchdown. The score was 8-0 after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw more gains for the visiting team as Wilkes Central grasped a touchdown in the first 15 seconds. Their two-point conversion failed and the board displayed 14-0 in the Eagles’ favor. When the clock struck down to five minutes, star player of the night running back Matthew Peterson made a run on a second down straight into the end zone. With the extra kick, the Huskies then only fell behind 14-7. To round out the half, senior wide receiver Tanner Poe made a 25-yard touchdown catch with 40 seconds left, rounding out the score to 14-14.
A game of back and forth ensued in the third quarter as Peterson once again ran through the end zone with seven minutes left in the third. Only 30 seconds later, the Eagles answered back with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, leaving the opposing team to lead 22-21. With around four-and-a-half minutes left, junior Ryder Phipps gained his team a touchdown and with a two-point conversion, Ashe led 29-21. From here on out, the Huskies were unstoppable and Colin Estes made the final touchdown of the third, leaving the score at 36-22.
The final quarter was a big one for senior Peterson. He scored two more touchdowns in the last 12 minutes, totaling four for the night, one at the very beginning and another towards the end, which resulted in an 80-yard run where his defenders were unable to keep up with his steady feet. The Eagles secured two touchdowns in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskies claimed victory, 49-36.
Peterson totaled 285 rushing yards for the night, one of his largest in his high school career. Newly established Quarterback Blake Peters totaled 314 passing yards. In receiving, Colin Estes was the top performer with 112 yards followed by Tanner Poe with 86, Ian Graybeal with 77 and Ryder Phipps with 41.
For the next two weeks, the Huskies will be on the road, playing North Wilkes on Aug. 26 and West Wilkes on Sept. 2. The next home game will be held on Sept. 9 as they face-off against Mount Airy at 7:30 p.m.
