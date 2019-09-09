WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys soccer team will get a core piece back Sept. 13, as senior winger Max Pacheco will return from injury.
Pacheco has yet to play this season after injuring his right hand while working over the summer. He has since had his hand in a cast, sidelining him for most of the team's non-conference match-ups. Head Coach Paul Winterton said Pacheco will rejoin the team in a playing capacity Friday, Sept. 13, which the player confirmed.
Pacheco was a vital part of the team's attack in the 2018 season by racking up 12 goals, good for one every other game he played, third-most on the team. He also chipped in with three assists and was one of two players to appear in every match.
Before the season began, Winterton had no reservations about Pacheco's re-integration into the team, with his only concern being a bit of rust. He still expressed confidence in the winger, saying he will make a valuable addition upon his return.
Pacheco's return would not only add depth to the front of the team, but add firepower to a squad that only scored seven goals in its first four games, which included a five-score win over Avery Aug. 21.
