BOONE - App State alum Dom Parisi has returned to his alma mater as an Assistant Athletics Director for Development.
Parisi, who has spent the last two years as a Director of Development at Wyoming, will direct the operations of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund's Yosef Club and contribute to the revenue generation of App State Athletics by managing the membership portion of the MAF.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dom back home," said Patrick Ransdell, Deputy Athletics Director for External Relations. "He has a high-caliber work ethic and a passion for App State, which shows when you interact with him. I am confident that he will help App State continue to break new fundraising records."
Parisi arrived in Boone as an App State freshman in 2010 and remained in the High Country through June 2021. He was an Assistant Director of Annual Giving from 2019-21.
"I am beyond excited to return home to the beautiful mountains of Boone, North Carolina," Parisi said. "I never fully understood how special the High Country is until I left. It is hard to put into words how honored I am to come back and work for the Mountaineers Athletic Fund to make sure our current and future student-athletes enjoy an experience even better than mine. I'm excited to continue giving my all for App State!"
Parisi's ties to App State run deep given his various experiences at the university, including roles as a student-athlete, coach and administrator.
He was an NCAA qualifier and Academic All-American as an App State wrestler from 2010-15, and he worked as a volunteer assistant coach for the Mountaineers' title-winning wrestling program from 2016-19. During that time, App State won three consecutive regular season championships in the Southern Conference.
Parisi joined the wrestling coaching staff as a volunteer assistant after graduating from App State in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in recreation management and a concentration in outdoor experiential education. He earned his master's degree in higher education with a concentration in community college and university leadership at App State in 2016.
On the mat, he won a SoCon title at 125 pounds as a junior, returned to the NCAAs as a senior and was a three-time recipient of NWCA All-Academic honors.
Parisi grew up in Canastota, N.Y., and Harrisburg, N.C., where he attended Jay M. Robinson High School.
