JEFFERSON — The 2021 Adult Co-ed Softball league is making its way to Ashe County Parks and Rec with meetings beginning on June 29.
Game days will be Monday through Friday and only those 16 and older can participate. The entry fee for the teams are $400 per team. Deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. Captain meetings will also be held at the same time at Family Central in Jefferson.
All those who are interested are encouraged to reach out to Parks and Rec at (336) 982-6185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.