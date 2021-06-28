JEFFERSON — As summer time reaches its peak, the Ashe County Parks and Recreation youth league soccer teams competed in a tournament at Family Central. Sponsors from around the county took the teams under their wings and created a fun yet competitive sporting environment.
In first place of the U7 category came the Pepsi Bottling Ventures, coached by Chailen and Chris Hicks. Second place went to the Mile High Tree Farm team coached by Noah Wyatt and Zach Dillow.
U10 consisted of first place winners the Mo’s Boots Orange team, coached by Daniel Dominguez and Michael Roten, and second place winners the Vannoy Construction team, coached by Steve Ashley and Shane Hall.
The U13 category crowned first place winners the Phillips Construction Team, coached by Brandy Torres and Heather Phillips. In second place came the MS Awareness Team, coached by Thomas Russell.
Frank Ledezma, leader of the soccer league said he was pleased with this season’s turnout.
“We had a very successful youth spring soccer league at Parks and Rec,” said Ledezma. “We want to thank all the coaches, parents and officials that helped mentor and teach the fundamentals of soccer to our Ashe youth.”
