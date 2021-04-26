CHAPEL HILL — Every week, NCHSAA choses two athletes from North Carolina High Schools, nominated by coaches, media and school administrators, to receive the Performance Winners of the Week Award and Ashe County High School senior golfer Jake Patton has been honored with it.
Patton, a senior on the Ashe County golf team, shot a career-low 3-under 33 at Mountain Aire Golf Club on Monday, April 19.. His round was highlighted by a hole in one on the sixth hole, a 371 yard, par 4.
Sophomore Madison Hall from Bear Grass Charter was also a recipient for her 3-3 home runs and 5 RBI’s in the Bears’ win against Columbia on Tuesday, April 20. Her three home runs are tied for the third-most home runs in a single game in NCHSAA history.
