It’s was a special experience this past weekend at the NCHSAA State Wrestling, as Matthew Peterson placed third in one of the toughest 3A State Championship Individual Tournaments.
Peterson would enter the state finals and face a tough No. 1 seed. Down 7-2 going into the third period, Peterson came back strong pining his opponent to move on the quarter finals.
After a strong win in the quarter finals, Peterson would compete in the Semi-Finals against Fred T Foard No. 2 Ranked Zane Britchet. Britchet scored two points early in the second period and then stayed in defense mode hindering Peterson an opportunity to get a shot before ending in a tough final 3-2 match.
Peterson competed Saturday to wrestle back for third. The hustling Husky dominated his third place championship match by pinning his opponent in the first period.
The energy in the arena was on point as Peterson’s cheering section was brought onto their feet.
Peterson finished his Junior Season 42-7 and is already making plans to insure a State Championship in his near future.
