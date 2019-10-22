WEST JEFFERSON — Eschewing their traditional purple for a set of pink jerseys, the Ashe County Huskies boys soccer team (10-7) beat the Wilkes Central Eagles (7-10) Monday, Oct. 21 in a 6-0 contest, while also supporting breast cancer awareness.
Wind, mist and a heavily overcast sky were present throughout the game, making the pitch slicker than usual.
Only four minutes into the match, the Huskies struck first when senior defender Shawn Bast fired a rocket from range into the net for the 1-0 Ashe lead. The Huskies kept piling on, getting chances at the goal but couldn't break through for a second goal.
While trying to get their second goal, the Huskies got their first card when Christian Ramos saw yellow after colliding with an Eagles midfielder after 15 minutes of play. Another Ashe player received a booking with only one minute left in the first half, when Max Pacheco ran into the Eagles' keeper while scrambling for a loose ball.
Despite applying heavy pressure early and often, the Huskies went into halftime leading by the single score.
At the start of the second half, the Huskies continued their onslaught of the Eagles' back line. Freshman Dylan Short got the breakthrough Ashe had been waiting for, making it 2-0 shortly after the break ended.
Short added his second in the 44th minute, before senior skipper Justin Lopez made it 4-0 shortly after. While the Huskies bombarded the opposition's defense, their own swept up any chance the Eagles had. Senior keeper Isaac Miller pitched his shut out with little effort, scooping up any ball that came his way.
The final three minutes of the game saw the Huskies get two more goals, and two more cards. Chris Luna scored a set piece header in the 78th minute, celebrated by pulling off his pink jersey and holding it up for the crowd, emulating Lionel Messi, before receiving a yellow card for the celebration.
Less than a minute later, Lopez slashed through the defense and drove in the final nail. Also taking his shirt off in celebration, he too was booked for excessive celebration.
The game was the Huskies' final home game before a senior night tie with Starmount (12-5-2) Oct. 30. But first they head to East Wilkes (3-13-2) Wednesday, Oct. 23.
