ASHE COUNTY — Austin Poe has found himself making more marks after his high school career as he gets placed on the HighSchoolOT All-state team for the 2020-21 season.
The team features the state’s top players from the spring’s NCHSAA season as well as the fall’s NC Independent Schools Athletic Association season. This release comes from the only media outlet that gives a final ranking and all-state team for every NCSHAA sport.
To find oneself on the all-state team, individual stats are looked at and input from not only staff, but media members from across the state; those stats are all taken into consideration. HighSchoolOT maintains an open dialogue with media members rather than tallying votes by ballot to ensure the best team possible.
There are three teams total which include two-way players, offensive players, defensive players and special team players. Poe was named wide receiver and linebacker for the third team.
Poe’s stats were:
Offense: 33 rec, 538 yds (76.9/game, 16.3/rec), 9 TDs; 14 rush, 163 yds, 3 TDs
Defense: 46 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 FF, 1 blocked field goal; 1 INT TD, 1 FR TD.
Poe’s father, Craig Poe, said, “I’m very proud of Austin’s accomplishments over the past four years. He loves playing and plays with his heart, giving it 110 percent every time.”
Poe said he loves the game, loves playing and is honored to have been named an all-state player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.