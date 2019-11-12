BOONVILLE — The Ashe County Huskies football team (7-4, 6-1 MVAC) made the journey to Boonville Friday, Nov. 8 for one final conference game against the Starmount Rams (5-6, 2-5 MVAC), winning in a 52-14 blowout. With the win, the Huskies sealed their spot as co-champions of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.
The Huskies put points on the board early and often, making quick work of their first drive before quarterback Dawson Cox found Thomas Ballard for a touchdown. A failed extra-point attempt would not haunt the Huskies for long, as they piled on with their next drive.
Boen Crouse took a screen pass the distance for another score, before Cox found Isaac Miller for a good two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.
As quickly as they fell behind, the Rams answered back, with senior receiver Thomas Cole burning the Ashe defense for a big touchdown catch. Ashe led at the end of the first quarter 14-7.
The Huskies came back with their bell-cow back, Crouse, racking up yardage with a mix of tough and shifty running. His 116 yards on the ground was more than three times as much as the opposing team's.
The Huskies capped the drive with a Cox finding junior receiver Austin Poe for another score. Poe's 170 receiving yards was the most by player in the game, going with his two receiving touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which he returned for six to grab a 26-7 lead.
The Huskies defense held down the Rams' chances of catching up throughout the game, limiting them to 328 total yards of offense. Meanwhile, the Huskies kept scoring, heading into halftime with a 34-7 lead.
Early in the third quarter, Crouse picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game, making it 40-7 after a blocked extra-point attempt. On the Rams' following drive, they marched down to the redzone, looking to score for the first time since the first quarter.
They were thwarted by Poe, who picked off an errant pass in the endzone and nearly took it back for his fourth touchdown of the game, only to be tackled at the Rams' six-yard line.
Ryan Blevins made quick work of the short field, bulldozing his way into the endzone to make it 46-7 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
Ashe spent much of the final period chewing the clock, with Crouse doing much of the damage on the ground. Starmount was able to add some points on the board with a late touchdown pass courtesy of a blown assignment by the Huskies' defenders.
Still chewing the clock, the Huskies kept grinding yardage on the ground. Crouse managed to find a gap late in the game, eschewing clock chewing for another touchdown, making it 52-14. The score would stand and Ashe would be the victors.
Elsewhere, Elkin (9-2, 6-1 MVAC) held on to win their game against Alleghany (3-8, 2-5 MVAC) and finish with an identical record to Ashe's, leading to a split conference championship for the two teams.
After the game, head coach Brian Hampton said he was proud of his team's work this season. He added that, given their win over Elkin Oct. 4, they were sole champions in their eyes.
"If you told me when we left Avery High School that we'd be sitting here celebrating a conference championship, I'd have had some questions," Hampton said. "That talks about how hard they've worked, the commitment they've had throughout the season and we've improved."
The team now looks ahead to a home playoff match-up with the West Lincoln Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SFAC), scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.