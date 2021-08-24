WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday, Aug. 23, the Ashe County High School girls tennis team took to the court at 4 p.m. to square off against Avery in a non-conference match. However, the visiting team was a no-show. The girls were not shaken, and continued to practice to the best of their abilities along with head coach Judy Moser-Smith and coach Travis Richardson.
The match was scheduled for 4 p.m. at the tennis courts located at ACHS. After an hour of waiting and miscommunications, Coach Smith took practice into her own hands and began to coach her girls like any normal day. No definite reason has been confirmed for the missed match.
"It's unfortunate, but we won't back down," said Smith. "These girls have come a long way and I have faith that they'll do great this season.
Top 6 has not been confirmed yet, but Smith said she is hopeful for the girls who will take those seeds.
The next tennis match is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Starmount beginning at 4 p.m.
