WEST JEFFERSON — As a run-up to Ashe County High School’s Midnight Madness event, The ACHS Athletic Booster Club will be holding their Husky Punt, Pass and Kick event.
Boys and girls from first through eighth grade will be able to register from 6 to 8 p.m., with an entry fee of $5. Entrants will be split into four divisions, first and second graders, third and fourth graders, fifth and sixth graders and seventh eighth graders.
Each division will have an Overall Winner who will receive a trophy and a Husky prize pack. All four winners will be entered into a drawing for $100 or a Husky Athletic Season Pass.
Following the competition will be Midnight Madness, which will feature the varsity and junior varsity football teams practicing under the stadium lights.
ACHS Athletic Director David Koontz said they are hoping for good weather, saying only a monsoon or bad thunderstorm will stop the event.
