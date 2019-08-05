WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held their annula punt, pass and kick contest Friday, Aug. 2, where first-through-eighth graders got the chance to show their stuff. The contest was part of a night of Huskies spirit leading up to Midnight Madness.
The competition was open for boys and girls and had an entry fee of $5. The contestants were split into four divisions, first and second graders, third and fourth graders, fifth and sixth graders and seventh and eighth graders. The contestants took turns trying to punt, pass and kick a football the farthest, going division by division.
After everyone had finished, the total numbers were tallied, naming a winner for each division. Each winner received a Husky football helmet and a certificate, with all four being entered into a drawing for $100.
Griffin Krider won the first and second grade division, Tucker Miller won the third and fourth grade division for the second-straight year, Landon Treva won the fifth and sixth grade division and Reed Church came out on top of the seventh and eighth graders. After all four were given their prizes and celebrated, Krider won the drawing to win cash prize.
